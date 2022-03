Cada NFT de Pixelmon costaba $9.000: Esto es lo que recibieron

The Pixelmon reveal was unacceptable. This is what our Pixelmon look like in-game. Our NFT art failed to reflect this.

Despite the fud I will not go anywhere. The goal hasn't changed. The funds will still be used to build our game. I will see this project through. pic.twitter.com/ViFzyKhbqL

— Syber | Pixelmon (@Syberer) February 26, 2022