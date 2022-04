I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022