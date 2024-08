El modo de voz avanzado de ChatGPT imita hasta las pausas para respirar

Some early impressions of the ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode:

It’s very fast, there’s virtually no latency from when you stop speaking to when it responds.

When you ask it to make noises it always has the voice “perform” the noises (with funny results).

It can do accents, but when… pic.twitter.com/vOA8qmqX06

— Cristiano Giardina (@CrisGiardina) July 31, 2024