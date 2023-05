El Pentágono NO está siendo atacado, aunque cuentas verificadas de Twitter digan lo contrario

Verified faux Bloomberg account sends literal fake news, then gold check Russian news agency amplifies. Seems the stock market briefly dipped.

More will learn to disregard Twitter as news source. All because Musk seems to have believed psychobabble about legacy blue check folks. https://t.co/5ispVh4t6m pic.twitter.com/O81gWNM3tv

— zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) May 22, 2023