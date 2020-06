El Pixel 4a podría retrasarse aún más o, incluso, unirse a la serie Pixel 5

I received info this week that there might not be a Pixel 4A at all. There may just end up being 3 models in the Pixel 5 Series but I wasn't able to reveal this as there was no solid confirmation. Well, even if the #Pixel4A launches, the name may be changed. https://t.co/axqMEc4mPm

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 13, 2020