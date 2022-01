El Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra podría llegar antes que el resto de modelos

Bad news:

I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback.

Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)

However, availability has now been split:

S22 Ultra: Feb 25

S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022