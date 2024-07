El sensor de profundidad del CMF Phone 1 puede ver a través de objetos delgados

CMF PHONE 1 has a see through camera?

Akis wasn't wrong at all man! They didn't trust his words at all But that 2MP is not a normal one but it's see through camera or X-ray camera we can say!!

At this Price Range, This thing is commendable and damn amazing

Watch this shorts👇 pic.twitter.com/WClUI4Xss2

— IfeelNothing (@madhavkant05) July 12, 2024