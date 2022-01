Los benchmarks filtrados del Exynos 2200 nos dejan con ganas de más

Bringing you some benchmark scores of Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ Exynos 2200 exclusively.

Geekbench

Multi-core: 3516

Single-core: 1108

Antutu: 965,874

GFXbench Aztec Ruins (Normal): 109FPS

Not exactly on-par with 8G1 but will wait!

Please credit: https://t.co/rIJ8tKonla

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2022