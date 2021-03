Last year we introduced 3-HDR for video. But I always want us to do better, and so we did: our team brought DOL-HDR to the #OnePlus9Series, an enhanced form of HDR that's even more powerful with backlighting and reducing noise for richer, more natural details. pic.twitter.com/pPxD1kI7PC

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 14, 2021