Rockstart puede haber filtrado la fecha del segundo trailer de GTA 6

Deliver piping hot pizza pies with the new Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter in GTA Online.

Get started by visiting any Pizza This… location in Los Santos. If the community collectively delivers 10 million pizzas, all players can claim the Pizza This… Tee: https://t.co/PZeXupkmgT pic.twitter.com/42EfvJlYuh

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 25, 2024