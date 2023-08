Samsung comparte por error algunas novedades de One UI 6.0 / Android 14

Samsung has just launched the beta program for One UI 6, its OS based on Android 14. The beta includes a revamped Quick Settings panel, a new camera widget, situational wallpapers, and more.

The beta is available for Galaxy S23 users in South Korea, the U.S., and Germany. pic.twitter.com/pDnQVUIPwN

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 7, 2023