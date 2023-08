Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 ha sido filtrado en un vídeo de un prototipo

Tell you a good news,My S24 Ultra rendering has been confirmed by the supply chain. If you are still not impressed with S24 Ultra, you can watch this video, which is one of the prototype designs of Fold6. Its middle frame, flat bottom and radian are exactly the same as the design… pic.twitter.com/knhBs3m7hN

— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023