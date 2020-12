Sony arregla uno de los problemas más molestos de la PS5

To make sure you’re playing the next-gen version of #BlackOpsColdWar on PS5:

1. Highlight the game tile on the Dashboard

2. Scroll down and highlight “Play”

3. Select the 3 dots and open the menu

4. Select “PS5 | Full | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”

5. Launch and enjoy!

— Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 14, 2020