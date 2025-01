¿Te has fijado en que los diálogos de Nextflix son cada vez más explicativos? Hay un motivo

This is a clip of Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix film “Irish Wish”. It’s a perfect example for how streaming needs affect film quality.

Netflix knows people are often playing its content in the background while doing chores. So, the film dialogue is overly-explanatory:

