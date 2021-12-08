Aplicaciones

Top de juegos y apps más descargados del App Store en 2021 en España

💻 Te interesa: Consigue Windows 10 Pro por 11€ y Office 2019 por 36€ [ Ofertón ]

Apple ha dado a conocer las listas de apps y juegos más descargados del App Store por los usuarios de iPhone y de iPad durante 2021 en nuestro país.

Se trata de las más más populares del momento y, por tanto, no sorprende ver apps tan imprescindibles en cualquier smartphones como WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps o Netflix.

iPhone: Apps y Juegos más populares en España en 2021

Apps para iPhone – gratuitas

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. TikTok
  3. Instagram
  4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  5. Telegram Messenger
  6. Google Maps – Transit & Food
  7. McDonald’s
  8. SHEIN – Online fashion
  9. Spotify: Music and Podcasts
  10. Gmail – Email by Google
  11. Facebook
  12. Netflix
  13. Glovo – More than Food Delivery
  14. AliExpress Shopping App
  15. Google Drive
  16. Wallapop
  17. Amazon Prime Video
  18. [email protected] PIN
  19. Amazon
  20. Google Chrome

 

Apps para iPhone – de pago 

  1. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  2. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  5. Threema. The Secure Messenger
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. GoodNotes 5
  8. EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
  9. PhotoPills
  10. WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
  11. ProCamera. Pro Manual Camara.
  12. HeartWatch. Monitor Heart Rate
  13. FiLMiC – Video Camera
  14. Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
  15. WorkOutDoors
  16. Facetune
  17. Radarbot Pro Speedcam Detector
  18. ProCam 8
  19. The Wonder Weeks
  20. Monash University FODMAP diet

Juegos para iPhone – gratuitos

  1. Among Us!
  2. Parchisi STAR
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Clash Royal
  5. Water Sort Puzzle
  6. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  7. Brown Stars
  8. Shortcut Run
  9. Stumble Guys
  10. Roblox
  11. Subway Surfers
  12. Homescapes
  13. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  14. Pokemon GO
  15. Trivia Crack
  16. Geometry Dash Lite
  17. Score! Hero 2
  18. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  19. Trivia Crack Adventure
  20. Mario Kart Tour

 

Juegos para iPhone – de pago

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Pou
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  7. My Child Levensborn
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. Pocket Build
  10. Street Kart Racing – Simulator
  11. True Skate
  12. Stardew Valley
  13. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  14. Hitman Sniper
  15. Arcadia – Arcade Watch Game
  16. Bloons TD 6
  17. Incredibox
  18. Farming Simulator 20
  19. The Game of Life 2
  20. Antistress – Relaxing Games

iPad: Apps y Juegos más populares en España en 2021

Apps para iPad – gratuitas

  1. Amazon Prime Video
  2. Netflix
  3. Disney+
  4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  6. Google Chrome
  7. Calculator for iPad +
  8. Microsoft Teams
  9. TikTok
  10. Gmail – Email by Google
  11. Google Drive
  12. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
  13. Microsoft Word
  14. Spotify: Music and podcasts
  15. Google Meet
  16. HBO Nordic
  17. Pinterest
  18. Twitch: Life Game Streaming
  19. Google Classroom
  20. Discord – Talk, Chat &Hangout

 

Apps para iPad – de pago 

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. iDoceo – Teacher gradebook
  5. Affinity Photo
  6. LumaFusion
  7. Duet Display
  8. Affinity Designer
  9. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  10. Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
  11. Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
  12. Nomad Sculp
  13. Amaziograph
  14. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  15. Pixelmator Photo
  16. Notes Writer Pro – Sync & Share
  17. forScore
  18. forger Classic
  19. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  20. iReal Pro

Juegos para iPad – gratuitos

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Brawl Stars
  5. Hair Challenge
  6. Shortcut Run
  7. DOP 2: Delete One Part
  8. Clash Royale
  9. Aplasta Palabras: Top Juegos
  10. Geometry Dash Lite
  11. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  12. Homescapes
  13. Subway Surfers
  14. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  15. Water Sort Puzzle
  16. Parchisi STAR
  17. Mario Kart Tour
  18. Stumble Guys
  19. 19.Genshin Impact
  20. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

 

Juegos para iPad – de pago

  1. Minecraft
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Monopoly
  4. Pou
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Antistress – Relaxing Games
  8. My Child Levenborn
  9. Pocket Build
  10. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  11. Incredibox
  12. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  13. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  14. Bloons TD 6
  15. Football Manager 2020 Touch
  16. Space Dino Adventure
  17. The Game of Life 2
  18. The Room
  19. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  20. Human: Fall Flat

Apple Arcade: Juegos más populares en 2021 en España

  1. Sonic Racing
  2. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  3. Sneaky Sasquatch
  4. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  5. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  6. Skate City
  7. Cut the Rope Remastered
  8. Oceanhorn 2
  9. Mini Motorways
  10. Rayman Mini
  11. Hot Lava
  12. Angry Birds Reloaded
  13. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  14. The Pathless
  15. Outlanders
  16. LEGO® Brawls
  17. FANTASIAN
  18. Fruit Ninja Classic+
  19. WHAT THE GOLF?
  20. Creaks

💻 Te interesa: Consigue Windows 10 Pro por 11€ y Office 2019 por 36€ [ Ofertón ]

¿Cuál es tu reacción?
Sorprendido
0%
Feliz
0%
Indiferente
0%
Triste
0%
Enfadado
0%
Aburrido
0%
Incrédulo
0%
¡Buen trabajo!
0%
Publicado en
Aplicaciones, Apple, noad, Noticias
Etiquetas
app store
Sobre el Autor
Teknófilo
Luis es el creador y editor jefe de Teknófilo. Se aficionó a la tecnología con un Commodore 64 e hizo sus pinitos programando gracias a los míticos libros de 🛒 'BASIC para niños' con 11 años. Con el paso de los años, la afición a los ordenadores se ha extendido a cualquier cacharrito que tenga una pantalla y CPU.
Comentarios
Deja un comentario

Deja un comentario