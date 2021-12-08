Top de juegos y apps más descargados del App Store en 2021 en España
Apple ha dado a conocer las listas de apps y juegos más descargados del App Store por los usuarios de iPhone y de iPad durante 2021 en nuestro país.
Se trata de las más más populares del momento y, por tanto, no sorprende ver apps tan imprescindibles en cualquier smartphones como WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps o Netflix.
iPhone: Apps y Juegos más populares en España en 2021
Apps para iPhone – gratuitas
- WhatsApp Messenger
- TikTok
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Telegram Messenger
- Google Maps – Transit & Food
- McDonald’s
- SHEIN – Online fashion
- Spotify: Music and Podcasts
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Netflix
- Glovo – More than Food Delivery
- AliExpress Shopping App
- Google Drive
- Wallapop
- Amazon Prime Video
- [email protected] PIN
- Amazon
- Google Chrome
Apps para iPhone – de pago
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- TouchRetouch
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
- Procreate Pocket
- GoodNotes 5
- EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
- PhotoPills
- WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
- ProCamera. Pro Manual Camara.
- HeartWatch. Monitor Heart Rate
- FiLMiC – Video Camera
- Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
- WorkOutDoors
- Facetune
- Radarbot Pro Speedcam Detector
- ProCam 8
- The Wonder Weeks
- Monash University FODMAP diet
Juegos para iPhone – gratuitos
- Among Us!
- Parchisi STAR
- Project Makeover
- Clash Royal
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Brown Stars
- Shortcut Run
- Stumble Guys
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Homescapes
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Pokemon GO
- Trivia Crack
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Score! Hero 2
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Trivia Crack Adventure
- Mario Kart Tour
Juegos para iPhone – de pago
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Geometry Dash
- Pou
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- My Child Levensborn
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Pocket Build
- Street Kart Racing – Simulator
- True Skate
- Stardew Valley
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Hitman Sniper
- Arcadia – Arcade Watch Game
- Bloons TD 6
- Incredibox
- Farming Simulator 20
- The Game of Life 2
- Antistress – Relaxing Games
iPad: Apps y Juegos más populares en España en 2021
Apps para iPad – gratuitas
- Amazon Prime Video
- Netflix
- Disney+
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Google Chrome
- Calculator for iPad +
- Microsoft Teams
- TikTok
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Google Drive
- Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
- Microsoft Word
- Spotify: Music and podcasts
- Google Meet
- HBO Nordic
- Twitch: Life Game Streaming
- Google Classroom
- Discord – Talk, Chat &Hangout
Apps para iPad – de pago
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- iDoceo – Teacher gradebook
- Affinity Photo
- LumaFusion
- Duet Display
- Affinity Designer
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
- Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
- Nomad Sculp
- Amaziograph
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- Pixelmator Photo
- Notes Writer Pro – Sync & Share
- forScore
- forger Classic
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- iReal Pro
Juegos para iPad – gratuitos
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Brawl Stars
- Hair Challenge
- Shortcut Run
- DOP 2: Delete One Part
- Clash Royale
- Aplasta Palabras: Top Juegos
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Homescapes
- Subway Surfers
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Parchisi STAR
- Mario Kart Tour
- Stumble Guys
- 19.Genshin Impact
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
Juegos para iPad – de pago
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Monopoly
- Pou
- Plague Inc.
- Stardew Valley
- Antistress – Relaxing Games
- My Child Levenborn
- Pocket Build
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- Incredibox
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Bloons TD 6
- Football Manager 2020 Touch
- Space Dino Adventure
- The Game of Life 2
- The Room
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Human: Fall Flat
Apple Arcade: Juegos más populares en 2021 en España
- Sonic Racing
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Skate City
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Oceanhorn 2
- Mini Motorways
- Rayman Mini
- Hot Lava
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- The Pathless
- Outlanders
- LEGO® Brawls
- FANTASIAN
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Creaks
