El OnePlus 12 se deja ver en las primeras fotografías reales

OnePlus 12 will use BOE's top 2K screen. The parameters of this screen are by far the most powerful screen of smart phones, which can kill Samsung's best screen.

Compared with S23 Ultra, Samsung lost miserably.

More and more China brands are abandoning Samsung screen。

Xiaomi 14… pic.twitter.com/CXmjw0h5rp

— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 24, 2023