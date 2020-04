El OnePlus 8 también se comercializa con certificación IP68 en algunos países

I'm seeing lots of confusion around the OnePlus 8's water/dust resistance, which isn't surprising!

Here's what I heard:

-Carrier models (T-Mo, VZ) *are* IP68

-The unlocked ones aren't

-BUT the carrier & unlocked models are nearly identical

Ergo: they're all effectively IP68 https://t.co/qTrBMBmnqV

— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) April 14, 2020