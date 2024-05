El Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra prescindirá de una cámara pero no la echarás de menos

Galaxy S25 Ultra – Camera News

A prototype of the S25 Ultra is already having its cameras tested by Samsung… and there are 3 new aspects that I'd like to share with you first-hand about the new model's cameras.

It seems that Samsung is trying to be bold, which I think is… pic.twitter.com/J5GUfID29k

— Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) May 12, 2024