El Xiaomi 13T llegará en dos variantes: con y sin marca LEICA

Xiaomi 13T will be launched in 2 versions: one with Leica branding and the other without Leica branding.

Specifications of both phones are exactly the same. While some regions will receive the Leica-branded version, others will not.

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 2, 2023