FIFA 22 expulsa a más de 30.000 cuentas por aprovechar un fallo del juego

We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, preventing them from participating in this week’s FUT Champions Finals.

Read about our Positive Play Charter here – https://t.co/KR5ZrE9X5O https://t.co/c5wih0bkGR

— FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 20, 2021