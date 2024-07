Google explica cómo NO se debe resetear un teléfono de fábrica

Google confirmed that the bug bricking some Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a devices is triggered by factory resetting them immediately after rebooting into an updated system.

They now recommend that you do NOT factory reset your phone within 15 minutes of booting into a new update. For… https://t.co/TACoPJZ13m pic.twitter.com/jaj8wXjab3

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 5, 2024