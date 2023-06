Instagram está probando un chatbot impulsado por IA con 30 personalidades

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀

ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023