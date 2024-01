Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra llegará con dos variantes de Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 según la región

There seems to be two models of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Model one: 3.4GHz clock speed on the Cortex X4

Model two: 3.3GHz clock speed on the Cortex X4

Both are powering the Galaxy S24 Ultra but in different regions. B is model one, N & U is model two pic.twitter.com/lJhvAimcbA

— Anthony (@TheGalox_alt) January 5, 2024