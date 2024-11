Samsung One UI 7: Calendario de lanzamiento filtrado

OneUI 7 beta for S24 series will start in December (first week)

S23 series is still atleast 2~3 weeks away

S22 series idk if it'll even get beta this year or not

S21 series definitely won't get any beta

Beta program will be 2 months long and stable is expected in February 🥱

— NMPS (@FamilyTaes) November 21, 2024