Una competición de e-sports lleva las PS5 al límite y sus puertos USB se derriten

Our locals got three PS5 setups for SF6. During the first weekend where all consoles were on for multiple hours the backside USB ports of two of them melted and got ripped out.

The backports where either not designed for this or they underestimated the heat the console generates. https://t.co/oY5wkduOYd

— Danaiden (@Danaiden_TP) August 6, 2023