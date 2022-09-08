Apple cambia su página web en honor al fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II
La reina Isabel II, la monarca más longeva de Inglaterra, falleció el jueves 8 de septiembre en el castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.
En honor a su fallecimiento, Apple ha actualizado su página web global con una foto de su Majestad y un mensaje conmemorativo.
El consejero delegado de Apple, Tim Cook, también ha expresado sus condolencias al pueblo del Reino Unido y la Commonwealth.
There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022
La reina Isabel II reinó durante 70 años, el período más largo de todos los monarcas británicos. Tenía 96 años cuando falleció.