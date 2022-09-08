Mundo

Apple cambia su página web en honor al fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II

La reina Isabel II, la monarca más longeva de Inglaterra, falleció el jueves 8 de septiembre en el castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.

En honor a su fallecimiento, Apple ha actualizado su página web global con una foto de su Majestad y un mensaje conmemorativo.

El consejero delegado de Apple, Tim Cook, también ha expresado sus condolencias al pueblo del Reino Unido y la Commonwealth.

La reina Isabel II reinó durante 70 años, el período más largo de todos los monarcas británicos. Tenía 96 años cuando falleció.

