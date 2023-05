Bethesda denuncia su propia cuenta de Twitter por violación de copyright

Xbox/Bethesda/Arkane have been trying to pull all early footage of the #Redfall on Twitter.

In doing so, their request to pull unauthorised content has also pulled the banner for the official account, claiming it was "removed in response to a report from the copyright holder"! pic.twitter.com/sliOZbtjmi

— GamePitt – Detailed Game Reviews (@GamePittReviews) May 1, 2023