Descubren varias apps con malware en la Galaxy Store de Samsung

I gave Huawei shit for this, gonna do it to Samsung too.

Samsung is hosting literal malware on the Galaxy Store. Google's anti-virus protection software, built into Play Services, stops the install.

I've found at least 5 of these apps in a row on the Galaxy Store. pic.twitter.com/LiiDJtGwmb

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 27, 2021