El conocido filtrador Digital Chat Station aparece en vídeo con un ejecutivo de Redmi

Digital Chat Station( left guy with helmet) the biggest smartphone leaker of all time is in Xiaomi Technology Park and this is the 1st time he is revealing his identity although he also doesn't want to show his face. Person next to him is Wang Teng, Product Manager if Redmi pic.twitter.com/6LSt6rmK0n

— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) April 8, 2024