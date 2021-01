ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5g will be the world's first Flagship device with the Second Generation Under Display camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 888

6.9 inch 120hz 1080p or 1440p display

Completely new & Flagship level Quad Camera system

Super fast Charging and a 4700mah+ battery pic.twitter.com/w2uUvyileu

