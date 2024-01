Elon Musk la lía al apoyar un tweet que defiende que los estudiantes negros rozan la incapacidad intelectual

The average IQ of USAF pilots is about 120, and the figures I've seen for major airline pilots range from 115 to 130.

By contrast, the mean IQ of grads from two of those United Airline HBCU "partners" is about 85 to 90, based on the average SATs at those schools. (The SAT… https://t.co/g9mWIyjLKp

— i/o (@eyeslasho) January 9, 2024