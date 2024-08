Google dice que los Pixel 9 son compatibles con Qi2, pero hay un problema

The most important thing you thought you knew about Qi2 is wrong: Qi2 charging doesn't mean magnetic charging!

Today I learned that there are products that support Qi2 wireless charging but which DON'T have magnets. You likely thought magnetic charging was a requirement of Qi2,… pic.twitter.com/hWNgo7GbsO

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 19, 2024