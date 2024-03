¿Por qué el Pixel 8 no puede ejecutar los últimos modelos de IA? ¿Qué esconde Google?

Gemini Nano won't be coming to the Pixel 8 because of "some hardware limitations" but will be coming to more high-end devices in the near future according to Terence Zhang, a Developer Relations engineer at Google, during #TheAndroidShow.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have the… pic.twitter.com/vAB50jcXrb

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 7, 2024