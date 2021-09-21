Smartphones

El Pixel 6 Pro se deja ver en manos de alguien en un vídeo filtrado

Aunque Google ya ha mostrado su futuro Google Pixel 6, hasta ahora no habíamos tenido oportunidad de verlo en un vídeo real.

Ahora, M. Brandon Lee ha compartido un vídeo en Twitter donde podemos ver un prototipo del Google Pixel 6 Pro.

El modelo es claramente un prototipo ya que el logotipo en la parte posterior tiene como objetivo ocultar su identidad. Parece ser un prototipo de la última etapa y podría ser el mismo dispositivo que veremos cuando salga a la venta a finales de este año.

El breve vídeo muestra un prototipo de Google Pixel 6 Pro de color gris mientras da vueltas en la mano de alguien. También podemos ver la pantalla de inicio que mostrará Android 12 al configurar el dispositivo por primera vez.

Por desgracia, no hay más información nueva que podamos extraer de este vídeo. Los rumores apuntan a que la fecha de lanzamiento podría ser el 19 de octubre.

Fuente
@thisistechtoday
