iOS 15.4 permite a todas las apps aprovechar la alta tasa de refresco de 120 Hz

Yay, got a little message from someone at Apple today that this is fixed in the iOS 15.4 betas and all apps automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones going forward, and just confirmed myself. (See attached, 1/120 = 8.33 ms) 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/EtZ9zkrM6S pic.twitter.com/04cl8uLb11

— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) January 27, 2022