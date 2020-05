Here's where I think the confusion is: There are two devices: An Apple mixed AR and VR headset (N301) that is planned to be announced as early as 2021 (delayed from 2020) and released in 2022. There is also the pure AR glasses (N421) that won't launch till end of 2022 or 2023.

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 21, 2020