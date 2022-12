El servicio de SOS de Emergencia por satélite de Apple facilita un nuevo rescate

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service

This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V

— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022