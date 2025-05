Grok llega a Telegram: esto es lo que podrá hacer la IA de Elon Musk

🔥 This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps 🤝

💪 This also strengthens Telegram’s financial… pic.twitter.com/ZPK550AyRV

— Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025