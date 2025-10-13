Ofertas TOP PcComponentes: chollos en móviles, tablets, relojes y TVs
Si buscas renovar móvil, tablet, smartwatch o montar un cine en casa, las Ofertas TOP de PcComponentes traen descuentos en Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, Hisense, TCL, LG, BenQ, ASUS, Optoma y más.
Son unidades limitadas y estarán disponibles hasta agotar existencias. Aquí tienes las mejores ofertas por categorías, con enlaces directos a cada producto.
Smartphones en oferta
|Producto
|Claves
|Precio
|Enlace
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Negro)
|Cámara avanzada, chasis de titanio y potencia con IA
|1.099€
|Ver smartphone
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Gris)
|Rendimiento tope de gama y batería de 5.000 mAh
|1.099€
|Ver smartphone
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Plata)
|Pantalla espectacular y S Pen para productividad
|1.099€
|Ver smartphone
|POCO F7 Ultra 5G 12/256GB (Amarillo)
|AMOLED 6,67″, 120 W de carga, Snapdragon 8 Elite
|549€
|Ver smartphone
|OPPO A5m 8/256GB 6,67″ (Morado)
|Batería 6.000 mAh, carga 45 W, resistencia IP65
|149€
|Ver smartphone
|OPPO A5m 8/256GB 6,67″ (Blanco)
|Gran autonomía y diseño resistente
|149€
|Ver smartphone
|OPPO Reno14 5G 12/256GB (Luminous Green)
|AMOLED 120 Hz, IP69, batería 6.000 mAh
|499€
|Ver smartphone
Tablets en oferta
|Producto
|Claves
|Precio
|Enlace
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G 12/256GB (Gris)
|Tablet premium con 5G para trabajo y ocio
|689€
|Ver tablet
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G 12,4″ 12/256GB (Gris)
|Gran pantalla para productividad y entretenimiento
|649€
|Ver tablet
|Apple iPad 2025 11″ WiFi 256GB (Plata)
|Rendimiento fluido y ecosistema iPadOS
|469€
|Ver tablet
Smartwatches en oferta
|Producto
|Claves
|Precio
|Enlace
|Amazfit Balance 46mm (Plata)
|Salud avanzada y batería de larga duración
|169,90€
|Ver smartwatch
|Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 (Negro)
|Ligero, con GPS y seguimiento deportivo completo
|79,99€
|Ver smartwatch
|OPPO Watch X2 46mm AMOLED eSIM (Negro)
|Pantalla nítida y llamadas independientes con eSIM
|279€
|Ver smartwatch
|OPPO Watch X2 46mm AMOLED eSIM (Azul)
|Diseño elegante, modos deportivos y NFC
|282,02€
|Ver smartwatch
|OPPO Watch X2 Mini 43mm AMOLED (Nebula Black)
|Compacto, con GPS y NFC para el día a día
|259€
|Ver smartwatch
Televisores en oferta
|Producto
|Claves
|Precio
|Enlace
|Hisense 32A5Q QLED 32″ Full HD Smart TV HDR10 Dolby Atmos (Negro)
|QLED compacto con HDR10 y sonido Dolby
|189€
|Ver televisor
|Hisense 43A6Q LED 43″ UltraHD 4K Dolby Audio VIDAA
|4K con gran relación calidad-precio
|249€
|Ver televisor
|Hisense Mini LED 55E8Q 55″ 4K QLED 144Hz Dolby Vision Atmos
|Gaming PRO a 144 Hz con Full Array
|549€
|Ver televisor
|Hisense Mini LED 65E8Q 65″ 4K Quantum Dot 144Hz
|Brillo alto, Full Array y Dolby Vision IQ
|699€
|Ver televisor
|TCL MiniLED 85C6K 85″ UltraHD 4K Sonido Onkyo Google TV
|Experiencia XXL con audio Onkyo y Google TV
|1.299€
|Ver televisor
Proyectores en oferta
|Producto
|Claves
|Precio
|Enlace
|LG CineBeam PF610P Smart TV ANSI LED RGBB FullHD HDR10 (1.000 lúmenes)
|LED Full HD con Smart TV integrado
|499,09€
|Ver proyector
|LG CineBeam HU715QW DLP 4K (2.500 lúmenes)
|Proyección 4K de alto brillo para cine en casa
|1.699€
|Ver proyector
|BenQ TH685P DLP Full HD (3.500 lúmenes, Blanco)
|Imagen nítida y gran luminosidad
|749€
|Ver proyector
|ASUS ZenBeam L2 Proyector Portátil FullHD (960 lúmenes LED)
|Portátil, elegante y Full HD
|759€
|Ver proyector
|Optoma 4K400STX DLP 4K UHD (4.000 lúmenes)
|4K real con brillo profesional
|1.608,99€
|Ver proyector
|iggual MP1080p Mini Proyector LED FullHD HDMI/WiFi/Bluetooth/Android (Negro)
|Mini proyector versátil con Android
|79,99€
|Ver proyector
Condiciones y disponibilidad
Las ofertas indicadas son válidas hasta fin de existencias y pueden variar de precio según disponibilidad.
