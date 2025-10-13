Compras

Ofertas TOP PcComponentes: chollos en móviles, tablets, relojes y TVs

Si buscas renovar móvil, tablet, smartwatch o montar un cine en casa, las Ofertas TOP de PcComponentes traen descuentos en Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, Hisense, TCL, LG, BenQ, ASUS, Optoma y más.

Son unidades limitadas y estarán disponibles hasta agotar existencias. Aquí tienes las mejores ofertas por categorías, con enlaces directos a cada producto.

 

Smartphones en oferta

Producto Claves Precio Enlace
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Negro) Cámara avanzada, chasis de titanio y potencia con IA 1.099€ Ver smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Gris) Rendimiento tope de gama y batería de 5.000 mAh 1.099€ Ver smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (Titanio Plata) Pantalla espectacular y S Pen para productividad 1.099€ Ver smartphone
POCO F7 Ultra 5G 12/256GB (Amarillo) AMOLED 6,67″, 120 W de carga, Snapdragon 8 Elite 549€ Ver smartphone
OPPO A5m 8/256GB 6,67″ (Morado) Batería 6.000 mAh, carga 45 W, resistencia IP65 149€ Ver smartphone
OPPO A5m 8/256GB 6,67″ (Blanco) Gran autonomía y diseño resistente 149€ Ver smartphone
OPPO Reno14 5G 12/256GB (Luminous Green) AMOLED 120 Hz, IP69, batería 6.000 mAh 499€ Ver smartphone

 

Tablets en oferta

Producto Claves Precio Enlace
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G 12/256GB (Gris) Tablet premium con 5G para trabajo y ocio 689€ Ver tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G 12,4″ 12/256GB (Gris) Gran pantalla para productividad y entretenimiento 649€ Ver tablet
Apple iPad 2025 11″ WiFi 256GB (Plata) Rendimiento fluido y ecosistema iPadOS 469€ Ver tablet

 

Smartwatches en oferta

Producto Claves Precio Enlace
Amazfit Balance 46mm (Plata) Salud avanzada y batería de larga duración 169,90€ Ver smartwatch
Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 (Negro) Ligero, con GPS y seguimiento deportivo completo 79,99€ Ver smartwatch
OPPO Watch X2 46mm AMOLED eSIM (Negro) Pantalla nítida y llamadas independientes con eSIM 279€ Ver smartwatch
OPPO Watch X2 46mm AMOLED eSIM (Azul) Diseño elegante, modos deportivos y NFC 282,02€ Ver smartwatch
OPPO Watch X2 Mini 43mm AMOLED (Nebula Black) Compacto, con GPS y NFC para el día a día 259€ Ver smartwatch

 

Televisores en oferta

Producto Claves Precio Enlace
Hisense 32A5Q QLED 32″ Full HD Smart TV HDR10 Dolby Atmos (Negro) QLED compacto con HDR10 y sonido Dolby 189€ Ver televisor
Hisense 43A6Q LED 43″ UltraHD 4K Dolby Audio VIDAA 4K con gran relación calidad-precio 249€ Ver televisor
Hisense Mini LED 55E8Q 55″ 4K QLED 144Hz Dolby Vision Atmos Gaming PRO a 144 Hz con Full Array 549€ Ver televisor
Hisense Mini LED 65E8Q 65″ 4K Quantum Dot 144Hz Brillo alto, Full Array y Dolby Vision IQ 699€ Ver televisor
TCL MiniLED 85C6K 85″ UltraHD 4K Sonido Onkyo Google TV Experiencia XXL con audio Onkyo y Google TV 1.299€ Ver televisor

 

Proyectores en oferta

Producto Claves Precio Enlace
LG CineBeam PF610P Smart TV ANSI LED RGBB FullHD HDR10 (1.000 lúmenes) LED Full HD con Smart TV integrado 499,09€ Ver proyector
LG CineBeam HU715QW DLP 4K (2.500 lúmenes) Proyección 4K de alto brillo para cine en casa 1.699€ Ver proyector
BenQ TH685P DLP Full HD (3.500 lúmenes, Blanco) Imagen nítida y gran luminosidad 749€ Ver proyector
ASUS ZenBeam L2 Proyector Portátil FullHD (960 lúmenes LED) Portátil, elegante y Full HD 759€ Ver proyector
Optoma 4K400STX DLP 4K UHD (4.000 lúmenes) 4K real con brillo profesional 1.608,99€ Ver proyector
iggual MP1080p Mini Proyector LED FullHD HDMI/WiFi/Bluetooth/Android (Negro) Mini proyector versátil con Android 79,99€ Ver proyector

 

Condiciones y disponibilidad

Las ofertas indicadas son válidas hasta fin de existencias y pueden variar de precio según disponibilidad.

