Huawei P50 Pro: La variante global llega el 12 de enero con algunas limitaciones

Let what's unseen be revealed. Uncover sharp focus and vibrant details even in low-light conditions when you capture with the #HUAWEIP50Pro ✨

Coming soon on 12 January 2022. Stay tuned.

🔎 https://t.co/3hjGyX22C9 pic.twitter.com/4vy4cJpDVm

— Huawei Mobile MY (@HuaweiMobileMY) January 5, 2022